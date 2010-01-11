Icon Wasteland: the Madness of Multiple Desktops

Once it was merely our laptops and PCs, and then it was our companion netbooks, too. Then our Web 2.0 accounts: Facebook, MobileMe, Google apps. After that, our phones got smart with apps and files of their own, and then our car nav systems. CES showed our e-readers are incorporating them, and our TVs too; some of our computers, like Lenovo’s new hybrid tablet/notebook, contain two distinct machines with, yes, two discrete desktops. Soon, we may add more, in the form of an Apple iSlate or Microsoft Courier.

When will it stop?

Oddly enough, few companies seem intent on coalescing all our many desktops into one central location. Apple tries halfheartedly with MobileMe–I can get my photos and my iDisk files online–but to keep my files in sync, I have to use a third-party tool like Dropbox or Evernote. Still, the clutter grows on both machines. Where did I download those attachments? What became of that torrent? What machine was I using?

Not only is the confusion growing, but companies like Microsoft are coming to consider this desktop confusion to be normal. Their FUSE social networking lab, created this fall, is building its Web strategies around a user model it calls “cloud-plus-three screens.” In other words, they’re taking for granted that you have a PC, a mobile device, a TV, and a Web account. That’s like pulling your nice big steamship alongside the sinking Titanic and offering the flailing passengers SCUBA gear. What the hell, Redmond?