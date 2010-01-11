What to Take Away From CES

Sometimes it takes a million square feet of gizmos to understand where humanity is headed. After all the pageantry and pixels, here’s what the world learned about tech in 2010.

There Is No Such Thing as a Netbook

No one could stop talking about netbooks last year, and in 2010, you’ll scarcely be able to find one. Why? Because netbooks have become tablets have become e-readers. With Pixel Qi’s hybrid displays, which switch between e-ink and full-color LCD with the push of a button, there won’t be any reason to have two dedicated devices for work and reading. Not to mention the gorgeous Spring Design Alex e-reader, which contains a fully-functional Android smartphone in its belly for Web browsing, email, and multimedia. (Image courtesy Gizmodo.)

Touch Rules

Blackberrys, Kindles, and G1 devices look mighty antiquated beside all the touchy-feely goodness at this year’s show. Gone are the tactile keyboards of yore: Whether it’s Dell’s mini-tablet or Vizio’s touchscreen HDTV remote, everything seemed to operate by touch. Even relative smartphone newcomers are expounding upon the trend that Apple and Android spawned, as evidenced by the ELSE Intuition, an Access Linux-based device being hawked in an unused conference room off the show floor.