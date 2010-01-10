Making work serve life, not the other way around!

The Job-Right Manifesto
Simple rules for career development that improve everything…
- Work serves life when it is a natural part of your existence that is a professional expression of your values, passions and interests.
- Life comes first. Who you are, what you care about, your most important relationships and the values, passions and interests that make you uniquely you.
- Create clarity about what you want your life to look like now. Capture your vision and hold it gentle ferocity. Firm flexibility is key since there are plenty of surprises and you want to enjoy them!
- Work is a tool. The more aligned it is with your vision of your life the more fulfillment and enjoyment you will experience. Lesser alignment of work and vision sap your energy, foster frustration and encourage other self-defeating behaviors that lead further away from the vision.
- Everybody wins when work serves life. Working with passion and engagement is the desire of every worthwhile employee and employer.
- Transition is an opportunity – making work serve life is a fresh paradigm. To make it happen you cannot simply live by default letting others make decisions on your behalf. Take action, seek differently and put life first everyday.
“The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results”
– Albert Einstein
- It’s your job to believe in you. Whiners, victims, doubters and experts in self-limitation need not apply.
By Michelle Randall
Career Coach and Creator of Job-Right.com