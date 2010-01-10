How to start looking for a “New” Career

Dear Michelle, What are some things I need to think about in order to start the process of potentially needing a “new” career? I’m not in a position to take a salary cut and I can’t relocate. Help. A Senior Recruiter via LinkedIn.com



I really applaud the clear eyed optimism in your message, recognizing the shifting sands in your career and approaching it as an opportunity – as much as possible.

What I also hear loud and clear is what you don’t want, instead of what you do. In a lot of ways it’s more natural to look at the future through the perspective of our current, and past – and when we do, we set limits on our possibilities going forward. And the beauty of a “new” career is that if you’re deliberate about it you can reshuffle the deck significantly in your favor this time.

To accomplish this I advocate a life-first approach to career identification – where work serves life and not the other way around. (Read the Job-Right manifesto at our blog!)

To begin the process I help clients identify their ideal life in as much detail as possible. Then we build desired career, job and employer characteristics on top of this foundation.

If you’re interested, my Job-Right program is very comprehensive and helps people get very clear on their vision, package themselves effectively for a tough job market, and take the actions needed to turn their ideal job into a reality. You can find out more at job-right.com

Rooting for your success!

Michelle