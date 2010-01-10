Appreciating that Special Someone

Just like any parent of a young child, these days I’m training my daughter to appreciate others and their acts of kindness by saying “Thank you”. We’re all trained to be sincerely grateful for good luck, blessings and gifts from people and the universe. Yet, oddly enough, we rarely get into the habit of thanking ourselves.

When was the last time you looked at your life in wonder and appreciation of all you have right now, and appreciated yourself for all you are, just as you are? My bet is that often when we take the time to be conscious of all that we have, we can sustain our appreciation for a relatively short period of time before the ‘buts’ interrupt our thoughts, and the inner voices start a refrain such as:

“I spend time with the kids, but it should have been more.”

“I accomplished my big goal, but the results could have been better.”

“I acquired what I wanted, but should have gotten it faster.”

Sound familiar?

Ambition and drive are hugely useful tools and values; however, the dangers inherent in them include:

…losing the joy of achievement because when it happens, we’re already “on to the next thing”

…defining our careers, our finances, our partnerships and ourselves by what we’re not or not enough

…becoming dependent on fear as a primary source of motivation

When these are showing up, the motivator has become dangerously toxic. How does striving keep you from appreciating what you have? Who you are? Whom you’re with? When does ambition keep you from actively enjoying your life just as it is?