Giving Thanks Along the Journey

I’m spending Thanksgiving in Germany this year. This means that I transported stuffing, gravy mix and pumpkin pie fixings eight thousand miles in order to cook all day for my husband’s bewildered family.

Thanksgiving is more than a harvest festival. Our founders crossed the ocean in cramped quarters and found home just in time for a bitter winter that the majority did not survive. In the Spring, Native Americans offered to help the pilgrims learn how to farm. When they celebrated the harvest together that Fall, the pilgrims knew they had survived the beginning of their journey and would be able to live in their land of promise.

We are all on journeys. On any day we can tap into our gratitude or feel like we’re standing with empty hands. Thanksgiving is our possibility to take a moment to be grateful to ourselves, for the help and grace shown by others, and the overwhelming beauty of having opportunity at all.

I’m sending you my sincere thanks for reading this blog and participating in the Juncture Community.

Wishing you moments of peace and profound gratitude on our uniquely American holiday.