Party On! – The Pleasures and Perils of Partying With a Coach

To ring in the new year, we celebrate with family and close friends. We enjoy a fine meal, champagne and entertain ourselves by staging ‘No Talent’ shows that are as fun for the people ‘performing’ as those watching.

Now you know you’re partying with a coach when, close to midnight, everyone is handed a blank slip of paper and a pen with the following instructions…On one side of our individual papers, we record our greatest joys, accomplishments and triumphs of the passing year. On the flip side, we observe our disappointments, heartbreaks and achievements that stayed beyond our grasp.

Once we’ve done this for ourselves, we come together as a group with each of us taking a turn to express as much or as little of what we’ve written as we choose. If you’re groaning in the dread of a dragged out “sharing,” this is actually a great part of the evening. How often are you encouraged to brag about what you’ve done unabashedly? Also, what may be available in peaceful completion by simply speaking heartbreaks out loud? And choosing silence is always a cool feeling as well.

In any case, when we’re done, we put all the papers into a bowl and walk outside where we toast the year that has been and light the papers on fire. We watch them burn as we release the joys and the sadness to make room for a fresh welcome of all of the life that is to come in the new year.

However you may want to and in whatever forum you choose, we all get so much out of this that we encourage you to try this at home!

A different approach to company parties…