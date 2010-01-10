CSR 2010 Resolutions and Predictions From Business And Social Sector Leaders: Part II

Measurement, accountability, human rights, self-improvement, and more. Responses from leaders in business, philanthropy, and the social sector ran the gamut, and included a poem and an inspirational tale. See others in Part I , already posted. My personal resolution and predictions will be posted in Part III.

The Question: What is your resolution or prediction for corporate social responsibility (CSR) in 2010?

“CECP believes in and wants to inform business leaders as to their opportunities to integrate social issues into their business strategy in a way that reinforces their competitive advantage. At the same time, we expect companies to look for ways to create shared value: pursuing business models that solve social problems in partnership with government, civil society and other stakeholders.”

Charles H. Moore, Executive Director, Committee Encouraging Corporate Philanthropy

“In 2010, nonprofits will learn how to better engage corporate partners to make a substantial impact on community issues of mutual concern. This will require harnessing the skills, talents and intellectual capital of corporate employees in meaningful ways to help produce concrete results. Nonprofits will also need to become even more transparent and accountable so their supporters can clearly understand how they are making a difference in the lives of individuals and the community.”

Gordon J. Campbell, President & CEO, United Way of New York City

“2010 will be the year that significant numbers of corporate leaders team up with grassroots organizers, labor and faith communities to finally win comprehensive immigration reform. Business leaders recognize that our immigration system is broken and that we must act to eliminate this unnecessary drag on job creation and economic growth. They’ll also enter this debate because they know reform is the right thing to do – for families, for workers and for America.”

Deepak Bhargava, Executive Director, Center for Community Change

“Building on the passage of the Serve America Act in 2009, I predict that national service will gain even greater prominence in 2010 as a vehicle to address our country’s most pressing challenges. In particular, record breaking numbers of idealistic young people will commit a year of full time service to their respective communities in 2010. Young adults in our country will serve as role models for children and adults alike in demonstrating that service to our country is a civic right of passage.”