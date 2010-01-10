CSR 2010 Resolutions and Predictions From Business And Social Sector Leaders: Part II

Measurement, accountability, human rights, self-improvement, and more. Responses from leaders in business, philanthropy, and the social sector ran the gamut, and included a poem and an inspirational tale. See others in Part I, already posted. My personal resolution and predictions will be posted in Part III.
The Question: What is your resolution or prediction for corporate social responsibility (CSR) in 2010?
After you read these, please share your own resolution and/or prediction for corporate social responsibility (CSR) in 2010, in the Comments section below.
“CECP believes in and wants to inform business leaders as to their opportunities to integrate social issues into their business strategy in a way that reinforces their competitive advantage. At the same time, we expect companies to look for ways to create shared value: pursuing business models that solve social problems in partnership with government, civil society and other stakeholders.”
- Charles H. Moore, Executive Director, Committee Encouraging Corporate Philanthropy
“In 2010, nonprofits will learn how to better engage corporate partners to make a substantial impact on community issues of mutual concern. This will require harnessing the skills, talents and intellectual capital of corporate employees in meaningful ways to help produce concrete results. Nonprofits will also need to become even more transparent and accountable so their supporters can clearly understand how they are making a difference in the lives of individuals and the community.”
- Gordon J. Campbell, President & CEO, United Way of New York City
“2010 will be the year that significant numbers of corporate leaders team up with grassroots organizers, labor and faith communities to finally win comprehensive immigration reform. Business leaders recognize that our immigration system is broken and that we must act to eliminate this unnecessary drag on job creation and economic growth. They’ll also enter this debate because they know reform is the right thing to do – for families, for workers and for America.”
- Deepak Bhargava, Executive Director, Center for Community Change
“Building on the passage of the Serve America Act in 2009, I predict that national service will gain even greater prominence in 2010 as a vehicle to address our country’s most pressing challenges. In particular, record breaking numbers of idealistic young people will commit a year of full time service to their respective communities in 2010. Young adults in our country will serve as role models for children and adults alike in demonstrating that service to our country is a civic right of passage.”
- Jeff Franco, Executive Director, City Year Washington, D.C.
“My hope is that public and private companies alike will realize that making a difference in their communities and in the world reaps dividends well beyond what quarterly earnings statements show. The more we realize how interlinked different facets of society are, the better off we will all be. My personal resolution is to do my part to help make that happen.”
- Alan Iny, Principal, Social Impact Co-Lead for New York Metro Officer, The Boston Consulting Group
“With the start of a fresh decade, comes my renewed hope for a healthier and more equitable world in 2010 and beyond. I predict that we will significantly chip away this year at the inequality women and girls face worldwide while improving their health and lives — but only if more corporate leaders accept responsibility, provide resources and work with EngenderHealth and others to create lasting change.”
- Ana Langer, M.D., President, EngenderHealth
“this year i want to work smarter. im already working hard enough but towards the end of last year i realized i had developed some bad habits that i need to break. for example, i was spending time doing weekly reports that didn’t really give me the correct information but i was continuing to use the same templates out of habit. im trying to break those habits. i think my time can go a lot further if i plan better and focus on the important projects. less micro-management, less putting things off and more taking care of large items that can really move the business along.”
- Ben Lerer, Founder, Thrillist
[Prediction] “On January 1st each year, a dozen or so of us start the New Year with a moderately challenging early morning walk through a local State Park. Our ragged, poorly attired group makes an hour-long ascent to an old abandoned castle then retreats to the parking lot, then to a warm home for clam chowder. This year, the path was icy and treacherous. Lots of middle-aged people slipped and flailed on the trail only to be saved by the outstretched arm of a fellow traveler. During the entire campaign, only one person was lost to a fall – the youngest member of the troop, a 16 year old lad whose father had talked into coming. It felt good to save and be saved just after sunrise on the year’s first day. The balancing clutch of a friend is a nice reminder that we humans are quite capable of thinking about the welfare of others even though a neighbor’s weight can bring everyone down. I am confident that people in business who, after all, were some of the people on the trail that morning, will reach out to sustain others when in their jobs.”
- Michael O’Malley, PhD, Executive Editor, Yale University Press, and author of Leading With Kindness (with W. Baker) and the forthcoming The Wisdom of Bees
