Multi-Media Narratives: 3 Commitments for Successful Engagement

Ever hear this at work? “Are you kidding? No one reads that newsletter.” “Hey, if it’s that important, someone will eventually tell me.” “C’mon, it’s the same ol’ stuff– over and over.”

If so, you’re certainly not alone.

Nowadays, it’s getting harder and harder to:

• Grab someone’s attention (so you have a shot at getting heard).

• Be entertaining (so they stay with you).

• Connect the dots so it means something (so they can act on it).

So what the heck are you suppose to do?

Tell a story, of course!

Chances are, after seeing or hearing a story, you said or heard:

“That story really got me thinking…”

“How can I learn more?”

“Wow, I never saw it that way.”

Who wouldn’t want these kinds of responses in their communication strategies?

Why do narratives create these kinds of responses?

Because they’re emotional, memorable and spreadable.