Iceland, back from the brink

What do 350,000 inter-galactic citizens, a spa in the

middle of a powerplant and a brilliant space age vocalist have in common? Iceland.

Most people think financial collapse when they think

Iceland. That’s a shame. The people of Iceland are coming together,

looking forward and doing some exceptional things. We can all learn from their experience, but

all we’re hearing about is that McDonald’s left the country recently after 16

years.

My colleagues from the Kellogg Innovation Network

(KIN), a network of innovation leaders from across sectors worldwide, visited

Iceland in December to discover what’s really going on and work with the

country’s leaders to help map a path forward.

We were all energized by what we discovered.

Jorn Bang Andersen, a KINian from the Nordic

Innovation Centre, part of the Nordic Council, arranged the visit. Jorn and I built a team of Kellogg faculty,

alumni and a couple of Jorn’s associates in Europe, including Patrick Crehan of

CKA and the Club of Amsterdam. We

visited nearly 20 companies and met with members of the country’s ministerial

and trade promotion staffs. We’re in the

midst of working with the Icelanders to develop our recommendations. In the meantime, we’d like more people to

know about Iceland’s exceptional story.

We were impressed by the creativity and scope of

entrepreneurial activity in this country of 320,000 people. Everyone has heard of Iceland’s primary

export, Björk, so it’s not a surprise that the island nation has a vibrant

creative community from product design to music. We were struck by how many public buildings,

offices, restaurants—really, everywhere—displayed original art. The country is infused with the arts of all

kinds, perhaps both inspiration from and response to the climate and stunning

but often-barren landscape.

One online multi-player virtual world company, CCP,

founders of Eve Online, boasts 350,000 subscription paying members worldwide–

more than Iceland’s population. One of

CCP’s 400 staff members worldwide includes a full-time economist who creates

quarterly economic states of the universe reports for the Eve Online

community. True economic analysis of an

emerging virtual world.