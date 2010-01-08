Is Video Game School Training a Generation of Professional Princess Rescuers?

It’s come to this. According to Popular Science:

An 11-year-old boy taps furiously on a laptop, blasting enemies as

he weaves through a maze. They wipe him out before he can reach the

end–game over. Frustrated, he opens the game’s programming window,

adjusts the gravity setting, and this time bounds over the baddies.

Victory!

This could be the future of American education, and that’s not

necessarily a bad thing. The Quest to Learn school opened last

September in Manhattan, welcoming the first class of sixth-graders who

will learn almost entirely through videogame-inspired activities, an

educational strategy geared to keep kids engaged and prepare them for

high-tech careers.

Some of the games, for example, include ones that require the kids to identify integers to crack a code.

Is this really necessary? And how promising is it?

On the pro side of the ledger, kids are now bombarded with all sorts of media distractions; it makes a certain sense that for education to be successful, it needs to be able to compete. And the educators at Quest point out that kids learn best when they have a context for what they’re learning: For example, as Pop Sci ventures, kids won’t get much from a list of facts about ancient Greece. They’re learn more if they’re playing a game where they’re Spartan spies, gathering intel.

On the other hand, does it really take a videogame to make learning fun? Surely, there are better ways, which are less likely to be dated the second they’re finished.

And is the quest to make everything fun really a good thing? Imagine the following: “Hey Jones, can you get me that TPS report?” Response: “Sure, make me a fun videogame and I’ll get right on it!” Now that’s an exaggeration, but it seems like constant fun might send the wrong message about the way the world actually works–and truly difficult to master concepts won’t be taught by simply making a new game. Rather, the kid’s gotta value the learning itself. A game isn’t going to teach that.