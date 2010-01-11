Global Warming for Deniers

Still confused why global warming warners stick to their guns even when it only seems to be getting colder in your own backyard? Chaos theory dictates that we’re all likely to get cold for awhile before this lovely space rock burns up. But disbelieving ethnocentrists should click over to The Climate Wizard. It doesn’t get simpler than this.

The Climate Wizard is an interactive map just launched by the Nature Conservancy in tandem with University of Washington and University of Southern Mississippi. They’ve combined terabytes of data on climate and emissions patterns to show how temperatures have been steadily creeping up over the last 50 years here in the good ol’ U.S. of A. (You can check out other regions for comparison, too.)

It is also a sort of choose-your-own-enlightenment prediction model for what happens if we keep ignoring that inconvenient truth. There are 30 different End Times models built off of different circulation and emissions scenarios stretching out to both 2050 and 2080. Each scenario has a “factoids” button that spells out when each species, like black-tailed prairie dogs in scorching New Mexico, will get singed. Sorry, deniers, there’s no outcome where our currently chilly country doesn’t end up looking mighty red. Maybe that’s your thing, though.

[Via VizWorld]