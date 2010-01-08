Confession: We here at Fast Company have been watching CES like hawks for a new, smaller device that provides inverse reactive current for use in unilateral phase detractors but would also be capable of synchronizing cardinal granmeters.

I mean … right?

Sadly, the tech minds at the year’s biggest gadgetfest have been too distracted by e-ink and touch screens to invent a device that competes with Rockwell’s Retro Encabulator. Even though it debuted, what, six years ago now, it’s still the industry standard. Why? Two words: magneto reluctance. But enough of our gushing. Here’s a company promotional film that offers a hands-on explanation.

