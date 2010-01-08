Infographic of the Day: Where’s the Money Going in Afghanistan?

War is incredibly expensive–but when you hear figures ranging from $ 1 to 3 trillion , it’s easy for the eyes to glaze over. What helps put it in perspective is how much it costs to deploy every single solider. For example, when you average the $65 billion cost to deploy 68,000 troops to Afghanistan in 2010, that comes to about $1 million a soldier.

What exactly is costing all that money? Newsweek created this graphic as an answer:

Be sure to check out the actual graphic, which has details of the costs when you mouse-over each section.

[Via WeLoveDataVis]