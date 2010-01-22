How Sustainability Survived the Great Recession

Around this time last year, the deathwatch for sustainability was on full alert. Many wondered whether the “green bubble” would burst the same way the tech bubble and the housing bubble did. Would sustainability follow Lehman Brothers into the pages of history, a relic of the good times?

As we go into 2010, it’s clear that sustainable business is not only here to stay, it will define the next wave of prosperity.

Consider the evidence: The number of sustainability reports–where companies report their performance against social and environmental criteria–continues to increase, according to the Global Reporting Initiative. Sustainability is everywhere on the agenda of the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, January 27-31, 2010. And nearly nine out of ten business leaders surveyed at our recent BSR Conference said their companies’ sustainability budgets would stay the same or increase this year. Suffice to say, the predictions that companies would abandon their commitments to corporate responsibility have not come true, and sustainability is as critical a business imperative as ever.

It’s turned out this way for three main reasons.

There’s money to be made. Recessions, even “Great” ones, come and go. When historians look back on the annus horribilis of 2009, they will likely conclude that the sharp increase in commodity prices was more a sign of the future than the sharp fall in share prices and employment. The prices of core materials like oil, wheat, and iron shot through the roof during the first part of the year. Conflict erupted as supplies of food, water, and energy dramatically dropped, and businesses battled over the competing uses of commodities such as biofuels and food. All this convinced the C-suite that resource inefficiencies are a material risk to their businesses today, and will be even more so tomorrow. To outlast the Great Recessions, companies have to improve resource efficiency to position themselves for success.