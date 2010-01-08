Looking Ahead To A Good Year Of Innovation

I don’t like to wish time away, but I am glad to see 2009 is behind
us. It was a very challenging year thanks to one of the worst
financial climates in decades. No thanks to the blind squirrels in
Washington, some hopeful signs that the worst is behind can be seen.
Let’s all hope that these signs are true indicators of an upward trend
for 2010.
Looking back to 2009, it was a challenging but good year from my
point of view. What made it good? Simply, the financial stresses and
practical realities of the recessionary climate made the strategic
importance of innovation palpable to businesses globally. As a result,
the conversation in many companies has moved beyond “We should do
something about innovation,” to “How do we do something about
innovation?” Better still, many companies have taken concrete steps to
transform themselves by moving down a path toward instilling innovation
capabilities as a core competence.
The momentum for innovation that was built in 2009 should now
translate into tangible action in 2010 as the climate for investment
improves with companies slowly becoming more bullish about the
prospects for the New Year. Already, I see many signs among the global
companies which I talk to that suggest this is a growing trend for this
year.
In my own organization, this scenario has been mirroring the global
trend. In 2009, we took the change in global business climate as a
sign that it was time to change the game, and so it was that we
introduced game changing innovations in our products to help our global
customers drive their own innovation initiatives even faster. Looking
forward to 2010, we are again undertaking many innovation projects that
are redefining the limits of what is possible. It’s shaping up to be a
very exciting year.
What does the year ahead hold for you? I’d love to hear about it.
