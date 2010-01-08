Looking Ahead To A Good Year Of Innovation

I don’t like to wish time away, but I am glad to see 2009 is behind us. It was a very challenging year thanks to one of the worst financial climates in decades. No thanks to the blind squirrels in Washington, some hopeful signs that the worst is behind can be seen. Let’s all hope that these signs are true indicators of an upward trend for 2010.

Looking back to 2009, it was a challenging but good year from my

point of view. What made it good? Simply, the financial stresses and

practical realities of the recessionary climate made the strategic

importance of innovation palpable to businesses globally. As a result,

the conversation in many companies has moved beyond “We should do

something about innovation,” to “How do we do something about

innovation?” Better still, many companies have taken concrete steps to

transform themselves by moving down a path toward instilling innovation

capabilities as a core competence.

The momentum for innovation that was built in 2009 should now

translate into tangible action in 2010 as the climate for investment

improves with companies slowly becoming more bullish about the

prospects for the New Year. Already, I see many signs among the global

companies which I talk to that suggest this is a growing trend for this

year.

In my own organization, this scenario has been mirroring the global

trend. In 2009, we took the change in global business climate as a

sign that it was time to change the game, and so it was that we

introduced game changing innovations in our products to help our global

customers drive their own innovation initiatives even faster. Looking

forward to 2010, we are again undertaking many innovation projects that

are redefining the limits of what is possible. It’s shaping up to be a

very exciting year.

