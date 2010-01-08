A Manager’s New Year’s Resolutions by Caroline Simard, Vice President of Research and Executive Programs

It’s only a few days in January, and I’ve heard from a lot of people on their resolutions: lose weight, be more organized, exercise more, get more sleep, and the quintessential Silicon Valley resolution, “break the blackberry habit” or “check email less often in the evenings.”

These are laudable goals, made by very driven people. What is surprising, though, is that most people’s resolutions rarely have anything to do with work, where those who are employed spend at least half of their waking time. Here are a few simple and easily attainable goals for managers who wish to enhance their ability to recruit, retain, and advance talent, leading to greater organizational success.

Mentor others

This does not involve a very large time commitment. It can be done in a monthly meeting, a quarterly meeting, or even through email. The benefits of mentoring for your company will be greater employee satisfaction, engagement, and advancement. For you, the benefit will be cross-functional collaborative networks, access to new talent and new ideas in the organization, and enhanced performance in your team. Your modeling the behavior will also encourage your direct reports to seek a mentor and to mentor others and each other. Try to mentor someone who is not exactly like you and you will learn more in the process. Women and minorities are less likely to already have access to mentors, and reaching out to minority talent in mentoring is critical to their retention and advancement.

Model workplace sanity