Roadmap for the Future

If you want to explore something that’s unfamiliar it’s often useful to have a map. Here’s my (not totally serious) map looking at trends and technology from 2010-2050. The key mega-trends are: globalisation, urbanisation, digitalisation, personalisation, individualism, environmental change, sustainability, debt, volatility, ageing, anxiety, power shift eastwards and localism. As you’ll see the map contains way too much information, so it’s a bit like real life then? Btw, don’t even attempt to look at this on a small screen or print out at less than A3 size. Safe travels.

Link: http://www.nowandnext.com/PDF/trends_and_technology_timeline_2010.pdf