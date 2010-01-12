Webcam Job Interviews: How to Survive and Thrive

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, a strong resume and sterling qualifications could have easily landed you a face-to-face meeting with a hiring manager. Today, if your electronic resume passes muster with a company’s keyword search algorithm, you may find yourself trying to make a good impression not in person, but via Webcam from your living room.

Discouraged? Don’t be. With a few tricks drawn from the videographer’s trade, you’ll be armed with the tools you need to keep your foot firmly planted in the door.

Even before the downturn, recruiters had started using online video interviews as a way to speed up and systematize the hiring process. But what was once viewed as trendy gadgetry is now increasingly seen as a tool for slashing recruiters’ expenses.

Online shoe retailer Zappos.com has been interviewing job candidates via Skype, the free video chat service. Others use an online interview provider such as HireVue, which sends Webcams to candidates and provides a high-bandwidth video link through the companies’ Web sites.

“Cutting down on air and hotel expenses, as well as wasted team interviewing time, is a logical place to save money,” explains Colleen Aylward, CEO of InterviewStudio, an online interview provider. “You can do it without giving up quality screening, if video is used properly.”

There are two basic formats for video cam interviews. The first, the live two-way, is pretty much like a conventional face-to-face or a phoner, with an interviewer asking questions and you responding in a free-form fashion.

But employers are increasingly utilizing one-way video-on-demand, in which you log into a Web site and are presented with a set of questions, to which you record timed answers. Besides saving money, recruiters also like video-on-demand so they can do comparative behavioral analysis of job candidates.