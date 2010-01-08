Ford Upgrades Its Hands-Free Connectivity System…and Prepares to Add Apps

CES gearheads got giddy with today’s unveiling of MyFord Touch, the newest rendition of the Ford Sync, Ford’s dashboard-integrated, voice-controlled car connectivity system. This version streamlines and consolidates vehicle control commands into some lovely touchscreen interfaces and it also introduces a feature that will allow the car to communicate with the Internet-based applications on your mobile device. So for example, not only can you use MyFord Touch to give your car KITT-like instructions to crank up the heat, but you could actually use it to cue up the Knight Rider theme on Pandora.

Ford Sync’s existing hands-free features like navigation, climate control and media player started finding their way into 2010 models. On the MyFord Touch, all that information will still be voice-activated but will now be readily available in three locations: In two 4.2-inch screens in the dash controlled by five-button controls on the steering wheel, and in a larger 8-inch touchpad in a center console. USB ports and Bluetooth capabilities allow basic commands on music players and mobile phones to also be operated through either the touchpad or voice-control. The whole MyFord Touch system can also be updated with a swipe of an SD data card.

But where Ford really brought the party on this model is with a nifty new feature that allows MyFord Touch to communicate with the applications on your mobile device. After hinting they’d be opening up their Sync platform for third-party developers in October, it seems that voice-updating Twitter while driving will finally be a reality. But that’s not quite ready yet, nor is another feature that could radically change road trips: Plugging in a USB modem into one

of the systems two ports will create a Wi-Fi hotspot inside the

vehicle, so everyone else in the car with computers and mobile devices

can share the wealth. When the car is parked, the eight-inch screen turns into a Web browser. Only when parked. Remember, no driving and surfing.

But that got us thinking…Ford Sync was original touted for its safety features since it replaced buttons and knobs with voice-command options and a wide, easy-to-read screen. Now they’re giving drivers even more distractions? Really?