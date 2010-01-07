PressLift: A More Efficient Way to Bombard Professionals With Information

There are many things I like about my job (even when I’m not writing about Lady GaGa and naked iPhone apps ). Getting bombarded with email press releases, especially when they contain gargantuan file attachments with titles like “FULL_POWERPOINT_DEMO,” is not one of them. Not because they’re usually confusing and poorly targeted–that’s a separate blog post (or 12)–but because, in a Web world where files can be shared and embedded with a single click, they’re inefficient. Now, at last, there is hope.

PressLift, a site from content-sharing hub Drop.io, bills itself as “the simplest way to enhance your news release.” And they’re not lying. After registering a free PressLift domain, companies can create new Web pages (from a template) for each new press release. The souped-up sites cost $299 a pop (less than a distribution platform like PR Newswire, which can cost up to $645), and offer myriad advantages over so-called “email bombs,” including:

1) The ability to share unlimited video, picture, and audio files, which can be previewed with one click and/or downloaded and embedded with another.

2) Full integration with Twitter and Facebook, so companies and readers can publish the page’s content to their newsfeeds.

3) Keyword-specific tagging, so the press releases can be search-engine optimized.