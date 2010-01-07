It May Be Freezing Today, but Global Warming’s Still a Fact

Across the World this winter is biting hard–harder than it has been for years. And with a new cold snap threatening much of the U.S, it looks like it’s going to get chillier. But don’t you go thinking Global Warming is rubbish.

That’s the message from scientists who are keen to dispel some of the public misunderstanding on the matter. This is a misunderstanding which stems from what the average Joe would call a common sense argument: “If it’s such a cold Winter, how come you guys are scared the Earth’s warming up?” The problem, of course, is that there’s no such thing as common sense, and the poor logic of this argument is in collision with some very hard-won scientific facts.

And it’s also about a misunderstanding on the difference between climate and weather. The fact that man is influencing the climate to warm it up is now pretty much beyond question, but the term “climate” applies to the entire atmosphere and its complex interplay of chemistry, physics, fluid dynamics, solar flux variations, and a trillion other features on a global scale. On the other hand the term “weather”, which is often mistakenly interchanged with “climate,” refers to exactly how the local atmospheric conditions are behaving from a human observer’s point of view. Though climate influences weather, the link is obscenely complex and unpredictable.

To boil that down to plain English, look at it like this: The entire atmosphere is being messed around with by human activity, and seems to be warming up a infinitesimal amount each year. But that isn’t going to stop events like the huge chunk of cold Arctic air currently sliding down over the U.S. and Europe and making it snow. In fact, global warming may even, in the short term, make that sort of event more likely, not less.

As senior scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Gerald Meehl, notes “It’s part of natural variability.” And he’s being careful with his words: The climate and weather are actually mathematically chaotic, and one of the early pioneers in Chaos theory, Edward Lorenz, built up his understanding of the math by studying the way air masses move through the atmosphere. Though Chaos theory is extremely difficult to explain, one way to think about it is to look at the beautiful clouds on Jupiter.