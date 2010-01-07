A Career Development Trifecta – Part I – Terminations

I fell into a human resources position several years

ago by accident. I found that I love all aspects of HR, except

terminating employees. I’d like to pursue a career in HR, however, I

also love sales, being on the road, and need flexibility. Can you

recommend the right career path and programs focusing on the PHR/SPHR?

Thanks in advance for your time.

I could really relate to this letter, so I wanted to share my

response with everyone. But since there’s a lot of information to

cover…I’ve decided to break my reply into 3 posts. And today, I want

to focus on subject of terminating employees.

There are a lot of people who cringe at the thought of terminating

someone. And when I say terminating – I mean firing. Not a layoff

because, in most cases, employees don’t have control over a layoff

decision. But my philosophy is employees play an active role in the

decision to get themselves fired.

That’s why I never (let me repeat that) never feel bad about

terminating an employee. Because I didn’t tell them to do whatever

they did to get themselves terminated. I didn’t tell them to show up late for work. I didn’t tell them to surf porn sites on company time. The employee made the decision to do these things and they have to accept responsibility for their actions.

And while I’m on a roll about terminations, let me add that I

believe it’s the responsibility of an employee’s immediate supervisor

to deliver the termination message. Not human resources. Now

realistically speaking, does someone from HR usually end up in the room

while the termination meeting is being conducted…yep. But the

supervisor should say the words, not HR. It’s really unfortunate when

HR has to intervene during a termination conversation (and I’ve had to

do it plenty of times) because a supervisor is botching things up. Managers should be given the proper training to deliver these kinds of tough messages.

Which leads to another point. If management is doing their job,

then employees know what is expected of them. They also know when they

aren’t meeting expectations. I’ve had employees shake my hand after

being fired. Because they knew it was coming and the conversation was

done with dignity. It’s when employees don’t know what’s expected or

managers don’t hold employees accountable that discipline and

terminations become surprises. And no one likes those kinds of

surprises.

I know this might sound really harsh, but with double-digit

unemployment going on right now…I don’t feel bad about holding people

accountable. There are so many qualified, talented people looking for

work.