Steve ‘Woz’ Wozniak on the Future of Computing: It’s Human

When Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak drops by the office for a visit, it’s guaranteed to generate at least one video-worthy moment, like the one below. He was visiting to pitch Fusion-io, a company that’s engineered a solid-state storage solution that could radically alter the server farm landscape. (We’re currently testing a Fusion-io product, but it’s been slow going since, oddly, the hardware isn’t compatible with Mac.)

Woz doesn’t lend his name to very many companies, and the ones he does invest in tend to be a window onto the future. The clip below will give you a glimpse of where Woz believes computing is headed–and how much evolution is still needed in the computer industry.