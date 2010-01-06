What Did Microsoft’s CES Keynote Reveal? Not the Courier Slate PC

Steve Ballmer had a lot to say about Windows 7 during his keynote address at the start of CES 2010, and gave a sneak peek at the swanky machines it is–and will be–running on. And that’s about all he did.

From a techy-consumer’s point of view, the most exciting devices that Ballmer mentioned was the “emerging category” of slate PCs. Glossing over tablet-PC devices from Pegatron and Archos, Ballmer drew attention to a slate PC from HP (MS’s shiny new hardware partner) that’s actually “available later this year.”

Little information was revealed about the tech specs. But from Ballmer’s demo of Amazon’s Kindle software on the Windows 7 device, along with a quick video clip, and a promo clip from HP (above) we could see it ran pretty quickly and had a multitouch screen…with something like a 7-inch size (shown below, in an image from GDGT).

Steve and MS’s senior product manager Ryan Asdourian also showed a huge bunch of other PC techs. They noted the Dell Adamo XPS is thinner than four poker chips, they demoed netbooks and the crop of tiny nettops that can be slid behind HDTVs, and they even found time to mention e-books. Dropping a mention for Kindle, the Nook, Sony e-Reader and Ray Kurzweil’s Blio e-Reading system (which leverages MS tech) was a nice move, but the pair then noted that you can do all this and more on a PC.