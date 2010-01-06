Why Does Everything at CES Look Like an Android Phone?

The look and feel of electronics always coalesces into “standards”: the beige PC, the pyramid-backed tube TV, the two-button mouse. At CES this year, we’re seeing a new decade of visual language emerge–and it’s all about touch.

Sure, the iPhone has made touch-operation a gimmick often copied in the last couple of years. But for 2010, we’re starting to see OEMs take touch seriously into their design philosophy with more refined enclosures and smarter software integration. (Sorry, stylus-lovers. Your era is waning.)

But the emerging phenotype isn’t straight Apple-mimickry, no–in fact, most of the touchy gizmos we’ve seen recently look ever more like Android devices than iPhones, with several hard buttons to complement their screens.

The new Slingbox remote, called Sling Touch Control 100, does all the stuff you’d expect: you can search for shows, browse channels, and discover new stuff. How? Five hard keys and a touch interface for scrolling, selecting and so on. (Sling’s new Sling Monitor, a small TV-like display, shares the same button-and-D-pad motif.)

New e-readers are falling in line as well, with new models like the Alex by Spring Design. The Kindle may be the e-book champion so far, but competitors aren’t mimicking its UI. Instead, they’re going with their own five- or six-button system of hardkeys, accompanied by a touch-screen. The B&N Nook (below at left, beside an Alex) and the Sony e-readers follow a similar layout, albeit with their own visual twist.