Cloud Sourcing: National Weather Service Finds a Thousand Sam Champions on Twitter

Search Twitter for the topic “snow new york” and all sorts of uslessness might pop up.

For instance: “dear sky. please let it snow or freeze bad so no school but get better for the 14th so mom can go to new york and get me presents.k thanks.”

Or how about: “how is your day of aight seeing on new York, sweetie?? are u ok in the cold? u need to make a snow angel in a park and take a pic!”

Typos and grammar aside, what the avid letter writer and the eager friend fail to report is, well, just about anything. For an application with mobile capabilities, Twitter is still woefully lame at telling up the where, why, and how much mother nature is dumping.

Until now. A new Twitter App tied to with the National Weather Service hopes to change all that by allowing people to use their mobile phones to self-report and GPS-stamp exactly where and how badly storms are raging. The idea came about to cover the blind spots between the country’s 120 forecasting outposts and a loose network of volunteer weather spotters. It is sort of a blunt summary approach to another NWS brainchild, harnessing increasingly smart cars to relay all that information remotely, which is currently being piloted in Detroit, Discovery News reports. The real impact of this, of course, is that you will no longer be able to blame the weatherman for forgetting your umbrella.

[Via DiscoveryNews]