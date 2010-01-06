Progress Uphill Both Ways Against the Wind

Hanhmitakuyapi / Hello my relatives. Long time no hear! I couldn’t get a posting on here no matter what I did, until I shotgunned an email to FastCompany & someone replied. The contact form hadn’t worked, I couldn’t get any email I had to work.. but nothing is more essential to success than insistence.. That means I kept tthinking of email addresses to try until something got a response. And here we are.

You’ve heard much about the economic downturn. My total income for 2008 was $9000. As exactly as I can figure. And my total income for 2009 appears to be $9100 – $9200, including gifts. While surviving at all on such a small gross in proves beyond any doubt the power of prayer, and because I “walk with a Holy Pipe”, my life is about prayer.. I can think of many ways to prove the power of prayer that aren’t so very close to my bones. The Spirits have apparently disagreed, & they supposedly know best, but that doesn’t mean I don’t continue to badger them about this. (Yes, I’m careful what I ask for & how I phrase it..)

Be that as it may, here I am.. and dollar by dollar, I have dragged my new/old product to within $200 of being on the Internet. I’ve been unemployed since March 7, 2009 & temp work has been almost nil all year. I never get Unemployment Compensation – the boneheads invariably tell me I don’t qualify, for whatever excuse is current this time. I don’t ask for any kind of welfare – I believe I’m far too talented, far too bright, far too creative to go on the dole. Not to mention, way too proud of my accomplishments. Gifts are always welcome; welfare is not.

Besides, the strings attached to welfare are about the size of the hawsers used to tie ocean liners to wharves. I have as close to no use for social workers as can be had.. I have never been one to ask “captain, may I?” and I’m not able to look anyone in the eye & say “I did this” if I go on welfare. Someone else might be able to, but I cannot. I believe welfare eats personal pride. And it certainly does everything it can to destroy initiative!

I’ve often said I must’ve been a salmon in a previous life – I spend a lot of time swimming upstream. On the other hand, mountain climbing of any kind has tremendous rewards. I don’t climb rock mountains; I climb more cerebral ones. Or maybe they’re more-parallel-universe ones. Whatever. I think it’s irrelevant. The whole exercise is about overcoming challenges, when we get down to the core of things, & doing Something Useful in the process.

Since the product relieves pain & muscle spasms, that’s pretty useful. With luck, it will add to the general store of knowledge about pain & non-toxic ways to relieve it.

So anyway – I have worked the bugs out of the production process; taken money that some will say ‘should’ have gone to pay bills & bought tools to build the production line; worked on the advertising orientation & copy; & learned all I have been able to about doing business online. Such things as “what competition exists”; “what kind of competition exists”; “what else can I do to accomplish my goal” & so on. I’ve revised the copyrighted material with updated pictures & copy (bless digital cameras!). Lived in 1 room like some kind of camper because that’s the cheapest way to heat. (Don’t live on pasta & other non-foods. I eat real food. Love the slow-cooker..)