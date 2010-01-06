Moving Toward a Green Economy

On January 5, NPR’s “Morning Edition” did a feature about a once-defunct Polaroid film factory in New Bedford, Massachusetts, that has reopened to manufacture solar panels. (I thank my friend Jeff Doshna for calling this story to my attention via Facebook.)

These panels are of a new type that you may not be familiar with. They are lightweight and flexible, so they can be attached to objects such as a briefcase to provide power that charges up a mobile phone inside. They can be fabricated in transparent form so they can be built into windowpanes.

The manufacturing company, Konarka, turn out sheets of this photovoltaic film by using the same machines that used to churn out big sheets of Polaroid film. About 20 of the workers who lost their jobs when Polaroid shut down this factory are now back at work in it.

The NPR story shifts from this particular factory to the larger issue of green jobs, mentioning that President Obama has set the goal of creating 5 million new green jobs over this decade. I was interested to read this discussion because I have written quite a lot about green jobs recently–for example, in 200 Best Jobs for Renewing America.

The NPR story gives considerable coverage to the opinions of Michael Levi, a senior fellow with the Council on Foreign Relations who is skeptical about the role that green jobs can play. I want to use today’s blog to rebut some of Mr. Levi’s points.

Mr. Levi observes that even if 5 million green jobs are created, “that can only be a very limited piece of the puzzle in a country of several hundred million people.” I’d like to start by setting aside the children and retirees in the U.S. population and focusing on the actual wage-and-salary workforce, which numbered around 151 million in 2008 and is projected to grow to 166 million in 2018. The 5 million green jobs would represent close to 3 percent of the latter figure. That’s a decent-sized industry, a bit smaller than all hospitals and a bit larger than all full-service restaurants. Another figure to consider is the 15 million who were unemployed in November 2009. If only half of the 5 million green jobs soaked up these unemployed people, the reduction in unemployment would be considerable.