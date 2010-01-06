Lady GaGa Is Taking Over the World, One Business Venture at a Time

Lady GaGa already has five #1 singles, two #1 albums, a brand-new comic book deal, and the most talked-about wardrobe (mal)functions this side of the Superbowl XXXVIII halftime show. But what she really wants to do is design.

Taking a cue from Nikon’s partnership with Ashton Kutcher, Polaroid has named GaGa a “creative director.” According to a press release, the budding princess of pop will appear at CES on Thursday “to

talk about her new creative and business relationship with the Polaroid

brand,” which will spawn several new products that “are to hit retail shelves starting in late 2010.”

Alongside her Haus of Gaga creative team, Gaga has churned out everything from OMG eyewear to mind-bending bodysuits. Last year, she developed a set of headphones for Monster Cable, marking her first foray into professional products.

We’re not sure how, exactly, any of this design sense will translate to Polaroid. But if GaGa’s “Paparazzi” video is any indication of how she’ll produce cameras, we can’t wait to see the results:

[Via Barron’s]