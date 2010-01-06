A New Year’s Wish for the Coming Decade

With some wishful thinking, aided by a glass of champagne to bring in the new year, I envisaged this press article from later in the decade . . .

PWF

Inc, the global conglomerate, today announced Donahugh, currently

president of a key business unit of the company, as its new CEO. The

last and most senior appointment in its refreshed executive team.

Corporate responsibility has been a defining component of Donahugh’s

management style.

Over a year ago at a boisterous annual

meeting, shareholders demanded a change of leadership and, consistent

with the lead set by so many other businesses, approved the cessation

of reporting the forthcoming quarter’s expected earnings, to be

replaced by annual reporting of the five and ten year outlook.

Although

disappointed with the lackluster performance of the company,

shareholders offered some limited praise that the current leadership

had in the mid part of the decade overseen a fundamental shift of the

core business across to new sustainable raw materials. In so doing, the

worst of the price hikes that had left some less enlightened

competitors in the dust were avoided. The true winners in the sector

though had been those that saw this coming in the Aughts.

In

making the announcement, Chairman of the Board Peterson pointed out

that “It is not coincidental that Donahugh, our pick for the role,

headed the division of PWF that over ten years steadily outperformed

many stock market darlings which had started so well but then fell by

the wayside”

Major pension fund shareholders also made clear

that after decades of leadership swings between the traditional

management disciplines, it was time for leadership with a new all

encompassing perspective. “We need the companies in which we invest to

take a more holistic approach” said Green, VP at a large institutional

shareholder, “An approach that takes into account engineering, finance

and sales to deliver a long term return to shareholders but within the

context of the society in which the company operates. In many cases our

clients, as well as being investors of PWF, are their employees and

customers too or are impacted by PWF simply as members of civil

society. We see leaders with a strong record of corporate

responsibility to be best placed to fulfill that role”.

Donahugh has a Masters in Sustainable Business Administration and is a Chartered Corporate Responsibility Practitioner.