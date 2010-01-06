Virtue’s Top Social Brands of 2009: iPhone #1

Earlier this week, marketing firm Virtue released its annual list of the top 100 most social brands, where Apple and its many products reigned supreme for the second year in a row. Despite holding less than a quarter of market share in the computing world, Apple has managed to make itself well-known – and very desirable – in many other ways.

Using a unique sentiment-analysis algorithm developed in-house, Virtue narrowed down these brands by determining their popularity across major social media platforms and social interactivity. Beyond just determining who or what was most popular, the Virtue team was able to monitor online conversations across different mediums and dig deep to see what made people talk, and what makes consumers excited about a brand.

A news release from Virtue said, “Marketers are adding social as a foundation into the marketing mix and need the infrastructure to manage their increasingly robust presences. TV spots are now tagged out with Facebook URLs instead of corporate web sites and point-of-sale call to actions now direct you to fan them on Facebook or follow them on Twitter.” The list includes many brands you’d expect to see – Coca Cola, Microsoft, Amazon – as well as some surprises, such as General Motors. All together, the list is made up of just a few key industries, ranging from the expected (technology) to the unexpected (food). The following is a quick breakdown of the industries that stand out the most on this extensive list.

Luxury

Top luxury brands were well represented, with Gucci as the top luxury brand — ranking 27. Gucci has more than half a million fans on Facebook — the largest of any of the other brands on the list. For luxury brands, social media can be hard to balance, because opening it up to the masses lessens its exclusivity. However, Gucci seems to have found the balance. Also making the list were Louis Vuitton at 81, Prada at 88, and Burberry in the number 94 spot. Their place on this list alone showcases the resilience of the industry, especially among these top brands, who are getting people excited and talking about their product. Though it may be harder for people to buy from these brands,it’s clear that they’re connecting with customers – and potential customers – on an entirely new level.

Technology

It’s hard not to miss all of the tech companies and products dominating Virtue’s list. With the iPhone in the top spot, iTunes in 6th place, Apple itself at number 8, it’s clear that the tech innovator knows how to generate buzz. Other big tech brands include Microsoft (18), Verizon (48), Hewlett-Packard (51), Sprint (69), Phillips (84) and Panasonic (89). Interestingly, Google is absent from the list. Virtue reasons: “While Google, Facebook and others are top brands, The Vitrue 100 is measuring companies that are using social technology, not those who are the technology.”