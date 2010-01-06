Drive, Dan Pink’s New Book

The short review: buy this book now, read it, talk about it with others, and pass it on. Get it here, Drive: The Surprising Truth About What Motivates Us .

The

longer version: I have known Dan Pink just over seven years. In 2002 we

were both designated by the Center for Association Leadership as

Visionaries. As a result, we spent a little time together addressing

executives and met for coffee a couple of times. It has been a pleasure

to watch him take the world stage through his writing and speaking.

It’s been a win-win-win: his audience enjoys it, he deserves it, and

the world needs it.

His first best-seller, Free Agent Nation: the Future of Working for Yourself,

alerted us to the decline of the Organization Man and brought us

face-to-face with the replacement model: people of all stripes striking

out on their own, forging their destiny along with their income. He

spotted this trend years ago, wrote about it in 2002. It remains

relevant and an excellent read.

In 2006 he gave us, A Whole New Mind: Why Right-Brainers Will Rule the World.

This runaway best seller (WSJ, NYT, Washington Post, BusinessWeek)

describes the new world that is rising up around us along with the core

traits of the creative personalities who are today’s most successful

activists, entrepreneurs, economists, trend spotters, and provocateurs.

Just a few days ago he released the next in his series of culture-changing books. It is another jewel. In Drive

he has taken on the essence of human nature and pointed us toward what

really works, which is not what is mostly put into widespread practice.

Further, if we pay attention to what Pink has found and relayed, we may

just have a shot at the creativity and motivation necessary to address

the world’s toughest problems.

Here is what is remarkable about

Pink: he does his homework impeccably and then writes about what he

discovers in ways that have the power to transform how we act. Most

important, he does this in entertaining and provocative ways. This

means he actually has a good chance of reaching many people and

changing the way things are done, improving widespread results. Pink is

a social activist par excellence. Drive does not disappoint.

As I write this, I am literally sitting in an aisle of Politics & Prose in Washington, DC, where Dan is speaking to a standing room only crowd. It is the local stop on his ambitious book tour. The crowd is sprinkled with Washington movers and shakers, some of our regional intellectual treasures. Jeneanne Rae, standing next to me, raises her hand and asks Dan, “How

many people in the world today are living in work systems or

relationship systems that are in healthily motivating systems, where

they are fostering their bliss?“