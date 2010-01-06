Smoking Apologists Unite! Food Is Now Considered Just as Dangerous

Smoking apologists unite! Finally, there is another thing that people are putting into their bodies that will cause just as much damage. It’s called food. And too much of it leads to obesity. The bad news: If you are thinking of ever quitting that first vice, it is now clinically proven that you may be in store for the other, which could prove even more costly than that pack-a-day habit.

According to a new report by The American Journal of Preventive Medicine, researchers from Columbia University and the City College of New York have found that while smoking rates decreased 18.5% from 1993 to 2008, our overall level of obesity super-sized by a whopping 85% during that same time period. And everyone addicted to either of those cravings now seems equally miserable, except smokers die earlier. Overweighties get to suffer longer with more illness.

Of course, another study, this time by the Annals of Internal Medicine, shows that the decline in smoking and expansion in obesity may also be related. Researchers have found that people who quit smoking have a 70% chance of developing type 2 diabetes compared to non-smokers, primarily because substitute overeating will pack on an average of 8 pounds and at least one inch to their belt line.

And finally, a third study by Purdue University shows that those who can’t shed those pounds quickly enough will likely spend a day to a day-and-a-half longer in the hospital per visit due to health complications like high blood pressure.

How do you avoid all that? No one seems to be studying it, but maybe just stick to your New Year’s resolutions–all of ’em. Oh yeah, and don’t light up in the first place.

[Via ScienceDaily]