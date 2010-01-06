What a 100-year Old Coach Can Teach Us about Leadership

The old man, then 85, showed the coach a medal he had won as a young track star many decades before. Inscribed on the back of the medal were the words, “Friends. Family. Health.” Then the old man said, “When you are done coaching, make sure you’ve got those three things and that you keep them with you.”

That is a story that Lloyd Carr, now retired after a long and successful career as head football coach at the University of Michigan, told AnnArbor.com about Red Simmons on the occasion of Simmons’ 100th birthday. Simmons is the founding coach of the women’s track program at Michigan and a member of the 1932 U.S. Olympic team. And with traces of red still in his hair, Simmons is still going strong today.

Simmons’ advice is valuable to anyone in a leadership position. The pressures of the moment can and do obfuscate the long view, but it is imperative that leaders do take the time to reflect on what is important to them personally. The words inscribed on the medal are as good as any, and when you think about it, they symbolize how we all should be conducting ourselves.

Friends. Twin concepts underscore friendship: relationship and reciprocity. We want to have relationships who are worthy of giving to and getting from. By that I don’t mean we choose friends because of what they offer in terms of materialism but rather what they bring to the relationship – a story, honest talk, but most of all understanding of us and who we are as people. We reciprocate with our own unique gifts –our stories, our honesty, our understanding.

Family. You can define family as something held together by the twin ideals of love and responsibility. While poets have waxed for millennia about love, for me it comes down to simple respect. Respect for parents may come readily but between husband and wife it is earned. Each must give something to and for the other on a daily basis. Responsibility for family especially when children are involved means making decisions that will benefit others before yourself. The concept of sacrifice holds families together in tough times as well as good ones.