Yemen Architectural Treasures We Shouldn’t Bomb Into Oblivion

The U.S. reopened its embassy in the Middle Eastern country of Yemen yesterday but warns it’s still a major threat due to terrorists being harbored within its borders. Wait a second, where have we heard this before? Oh, yeah…and six years later, important archaeological sites are still getting pilfered in Iraq. Yemen might be a potential hotbed of terrorism, but it turns out it’s also an extremely important country for architecture and urban development, including several protected World Heritage Sites. Let’s take a tour, shall we?

Our first stop is Shibam, a walled city nicknamed the “Manhattan of the desert” for its 16th-century skyscrapers, some of which are as tall as eight stories. The city was built on a mound to protect it from a flooding river nearby, which also led to the unique height of its buildings. This meticulously-designed city with its tall, mudbrick towers and narrow streets is one of the earliest and best preserved examples of vertical architecture and urban planning.

Zabid, a historic town dating to 820 that’s positioned close to Africa, is the site of an ancient Islamic university, supposedly where the term ‘algebra’ was coined. The Great Mosque of Zabid was constructed in the 9th century and, like other buildings in town, is notable for its whitewashed baked-brick walls and carved stucco facades and doorways with intricate, geometric patterns (fitting for a university town).