For those starting a business for the first time, or those starting a business in an unfamiliar industry, business mentors can be a lifeline to survival and success. Successful mentor relationships are priceless, but many individual mentor relationships fail due to a lack of structure and organization.

One

way to avoid the lack of structure and organization problems is to form

a peer advisory group, or better yet, two advisory groups, rather than

individual mentors. These groups have scheduled meetings where all

members are expected to contribute successful business strategies and

non-proprietary information. Members are held accountable for their

contributions, as well as how well they execute the suggestions that

are appropriate for the business.

Peer advisory groups are successful because individual members are honest with each other. That honesty fosters trust. When the trust grows, members are relaxed and candid, stimulating beneficial ideas and conversation.

Successful

groups add members one at a time to determine if the individual member

is right for that group. Forming a group at one time can lead to

confusion and possible conflict among members if lacking the right

chemistry.

Peer

groups stress accountability. Common topics include: goal setting,

handling both positive and negative constructive feedback, corporate

culture, and supplying generic and specific business information.

David Gass

Founder, Business

Credit Services, Inc. &

Earn.com Expert Advisor