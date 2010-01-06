For those starting a business for the first time, or those starting a business in an unfamiliar industry, business mentors
can be a lifeline to survival and success. Successful mentor
relationships are priceless, but many individual mentor relationships
fail due to a lack of structure and organization.
One
way to avoid the lack of structure and organization problems is to form
a peer advisory group, or better yet, two advisory groups, rather than
individual mentors. These groups have scheduled meetings where all
members are expected to contribute successful business strategies and
non-proprietary information. Members are held accountable for their
contributions, as well as how well they execute the suggestions that
are appropriate for the business.
Peer advisory groups are successful because individual members are honest with each other. That honesty fosters trust. When the trust grows, members are relaxed and candid, stimulating beneficial ideas and conversation.
Successful
groups add members one at a time to determine if the individual member
is right for that group. Forming a group at one time can lead to
confusion and possible conflict among members if lacking the right
chemistry.
Peer
groups stress accountability. Common topics include: goal setting,
handling both positive and negative constructive feedback, corporate
culture, and supplying generic and specific business information.
Earn.com currently has these style groups
available. The groups meet monthly and focus on the start-up, growth,
and funding of your business. We highly recommend these programs.
Earn.com is our sister company which provides Entrepreneurial
education, networking, and capital. Please email bhallada@cscinfo.com for questions about joining the next Earn Mastermind Group this month.
David Gass
Founder, Business
Credit Services, Inc. &
Earn.com Expert Advisor