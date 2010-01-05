Did Google Mess-Up the Nexus One Event?

Remember how Sergei and Larry turned up late for the first Android phone’s launch, and how bungled the event was? The guys weren’t even at the Nexus One event. But the bungling continued. Does Google not care about this phone?

Check out the pics from Gizmodo’s chaps sat near the front row of the event: The stage lighting was weird and had everyone commenting from the start (from my own experience, uplighting is a bitch–get it wrong and your whole presentation looks terrible.)

Then there were the presenters. Did these guys not rehearse? Hand-offs between speakers were stumbling, awkward. Motorola’s CEO Sanjay Jah wasn’t even present on stage–he was stuck in traffic, and only joined the event for the Q&As, where he awkwardly fielded questions about the Nexus One cannibalizing sales of the Droid. The “um,” “er,” and “ah” count per minute was spectacular, which either highlights some very nervous public speakers (or ones who haven’t been coached) or that the show hadn’t been finalized beforehand.

And the presenters themselves didn’t even seem excited by the device. Maybe we’re conditioned to seeing Steve Jobs literally leap up and down on stage with enthusiasm at each new iPhone feature, but there was none of that here. When the news was finally broken that the event was about the Nexus One, nobody in the audience applauded–it seems even the journos in the crowd weren’t enthused. The only clapping happened when Google revealed the truly amazing feature of the phone–voice control.

Overall the event was slow, dragging, and lacking in pizzazz. Though the presentation wasn’t a public affair, is that really how you stir up journalistic enthusiasm for your products? Not really. Giving each journo a Nexus One is a move to counter that…but surely their experience and opinion of Google is going to be colored by the way it was revealed.