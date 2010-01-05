Google Nexus One’s Secret Strength: Voice Commands Everywhere

Google’s just revealed the Nexus One next-gen Android phone, and in general its tech specs are nothing, really, to write home about. But there’s a secret superpower. It’s voice controllable. Everywhere.

Simultaneously to the press event at Mountain View, Google’s just switched on the Nexus One’s Web page. It’s at Google.com/phone not Nexusone.com as you’d expect (bit of a RP slip-up there?) and it’s got the phone’s specs in all their glory:

As you can see, it’s pretty much as we expected. The 1 GHz snapdragon processor is there, delivering “what we love at Google: speed” (as described during the press event). There’s the 5-megapixel camera, 3.7-inch OLED screen and so on.

“This is as powerful as your laptop was four years ago,” Android co-founder Andy Rubin said.

One clever feature we didn’t know about before is that the trackball is LED-lit to act as a multicolor status indicator. Good news is that the phone supports both UMTS and HSDPA 3G tech, meaning it’ll work on Verizon as well as T-mobile’s services. That’s good news, though you’ll have to wait until the “spring” for it to reach Verizon, and later in the year for Vodafone around the World.