What Do Ugly Boarding Passes Say About the Airlines That Print Them?

Recently, we covered Dustin Curtis’s funny bit of design activism, where he proposed a redesign of the atrocious American Airlines Web site. Now one of Curtis’s buddies, Tyler Thompson, is taking on the boarding pass. As he writes:

This is the actual boarding pass I got from Delta. It’s a nightmare. Note all the random alignments and spacing issues. This all started on a recent flight aboard a Delta Airlines plane. I

was heading back from New York where I had met up with fellow designer Dustin Curtis. If you are not aware of Dustin’s take on American Airlines, go read this. Anyway, I was inspired by Dustin and his attitude towards shittily designed things, to say the least. I was bored so I started rummaging through my stuff trying to find something to read when I grabbed my boarding pass. So I stared at it for a while. Rubbed my eyes, then stared at it some more.

It was like someone put on a blindfold, drank a fifth of whiskey, spun around 100 times, got kicked in the face by a mule (the person who designed this definitely has a mule living with them inside their house) and then just started puking numbers and letters onto the boarding pass at random (yes, I realize that a human didn’t lay this out, if a human had, judging by the train-wreck of design, they would have surely used papyrus). There was nothing given size or color importance over anything else, it was a mess.

And here’s one of the designs he came up with:

Much improved. (Although colors can’t be rendered on the thermal printers that you find at airport gates).

And come to think of it, receipts in general (which is really what a boarding pass is) are a tremendous wasted opportunity to convey real information, useful to consumers and businesses alike. In fact, Curtis actually tackled this problem, and he points to a solid design by 21-year-old Robert Anderson for Square Up, which makes mobile credit-card readers for iPhones: