Who Will Tell the Employees They’re Supposed to Like Gay People?

I was

consulting with an organization that had launched a diversity and inclusion/culture change

initiative. Previously, they had conducted an organizational culture

assessment, made some changes, added domestic partner benefits, and had trained

their senior managers.

They were

on several “best places to work” lists. After meeting with senior management, I

was impressed with their sincerity and passion, as well as their stated

business strategy. They asked me to conduct additional training, using case

studies.

As I was

leaving the building, one of the senior managers, Jasmine, who had been in the

meeting, approached me. She said, “if you use any case studies that mention

LGBT people, (gay, lesbian, bisexual,

transgender,) please don’t ask me to volunteer.” She then went on to tell me

that she was a lesbian, and did not feel safe at all being “out.” Jasmine told

me that other LGBT people in management didn’t let people know their

orientation or even take advantage of domestic partner benefits.

According

to her, the diversity and inclusion/culture change initiative was stuck two levels

down from the executive suite, and had not been shared with mid-level managers,

supervisors or front line workers in manufacturing.

People

still were making homophobic, racist and sexist jokes and not being chastised

or suffering any consequences at the lower levels. Jasmine let me know that she

had to interact with people at the lower levels and needed them to respect her

and accept her leadership. Since the initiative had not been fully implemented she was not comfortable

with people finding out that she was in a same-sex relationship for over twenty

years.

After

working with the organization for a while and meeting different employees, I

found that in fact, a lot of time and money had been spent on assessments,

planning and meetings, but there was very little implementation. All employees still

weren’t included

in the initiative, and therefore weren’t engaged in making it a success. At the

lower levels there was no understanding about inclusion, or understanding how

diversity and inclusion could benefit them.