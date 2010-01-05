Pre-CES Surprise Gadget News Round-Up

So with the Consumer Electronics Show starting in just under two days, you might expect that companies are keeping their products under lock and key, to maximize PR effect. Nope. Lots of stuff’s leaked already, some of it surprising.

Samsung’s Crazy 7-Inch OLED Photo Frame

So we know OLED is the coming thing for almost any technology that needs a display–it’s much brighter and more contrasty than LEDs can be, and has potential power-saving skills too, goo for battery life in mobile devices. It’s just currently very expensive, as the makers haven’t got their production lines running up to commercial speed yet, and the tech itself is still developing.

Chalk me up as surprised then that Samsung, after buying out Kodak’s OLED production facility, is planning on unveiling the 700Z 7-inch digital photo frame (pictured above) powered by OLEDs at CES. That’s a digital photo frame, remember–basically the lowest common denominator of screen tech, and currently only a trend as is it’s amazingly cheap and easy to churn out small LCD screens from bigger production lines. LCD picture frames are a phenomenon of the twilight of LCD tech’s life…and yet here’s a nascent OLED tech being used for the same thing. Amazing. The million-to-one contrast ratio sure will make your pics look good, though. Assuming you can afford the thing in the first place.

Eye-Fi’s Uprated Wireless SD Camera Card

Eye-Fi’s products have always been innovative: In lieu of buying an expensive digital cam with wireless powers (or a peripheral for DSLRs that’s amusingly expensive) you can simply slip an Eye-Fi Wi-fi-equipped SD card into a normal one and do the same job.