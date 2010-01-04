Why You Should Find the Courage to Fuse Art and Business

In the last few years, I’ve had the pleasure of interacting with
hundreds of very creative, very brilliant people who find such joy in
pursuing their art. But many of these same people find it difficult or
impossible to see their art as a business-or, conversely, to make a
business of their art. Art, some of them feel, has no place for
business. It’s a place for passion and whimsy and discovery; how can
business possibly fit in among these things?
Make no mistake: To make a business of your art takes courage; just not for the reasons many creatives think.
You don’t have to objectify or devalue your art in order to think like a businessperson. In fact, it’s quite the
opposite. Thinking like a businessperson means thinking realistically
but also thinking big. What this means, in other words, is that you
have the freedom to dream. For example, let’s say you’ve penned and
published a memoir about your facing and overcoming childhood cancer.
Why would you want to take a wait-and-see approach-wait and see how
many copies are sold, wait and see the kind of recognition (if any) the
book receives? Wait for permission to sell it, to market it, to impact
lives with it?
No. Think bigger. Think like a businessperson. Think about putting
your book into the hands of children suffering from disease. Think even
bigger. What about introducing the book to hospitals? To schools? What
about giving it-yes, giving it-to organizations that help families cope
with catastrophic illness? Why not send galley copies to and seek
reviews from publications interested in cancer?
The point of this example is to show that, by having the courage to
fuse art and business, you will give your art a much bigger, better
chance of making a difference in the world. Which is what every
artist-and businessperson-wants most. You can do it, just like Alesia
Shute is doing it with her book Everything’s Okay. Alesia is using her
personal story of overcoming childhood cancer to make a real
difference. What are you doing with your art?
