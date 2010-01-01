Interview with Marsha Collier

Marsha : There’s lots on my plate, but one thing I’m working on is a new business book, The Ultimate Online Customer Service Guide: How to Connect with Your Customer to Sell More!

Marsha Collier is a speaker, teacher, and writer of many business books, including a series of “..For Dummies” books about Ebay and online retail in general. She is Social Media Spokesperson at The Collier Company, Inc. based in Los Angeles.

Selling is part of every profession.

My book does not apply just to retailers. Doctors, for example, are in the

business of sales as well a healing. (healing being their product). The

Hippocratic Oath says they should serve their patient. Service: the key to

satisfaction.

The most successful marketer becomes part of

the lives of their followers. They follow back. They wish happy birthday. They

handle problems their customers have with products or service. They grow their

businesses and brands by involving themselves in their own communities.

Craig: There are some great

examples of that. I Tweeted recently about cutting my thumb, and busy business

owners responded with first aid suggestions. Kindness of “strangers” goes a

long way. For people who don’t see the value in this kind of interaction, what

are they missing?

Marsha: What is missing in the message is that today’s Social Media

(and new media) is a vehicle for connection and engagement: the desire to build

communities to serve an unlimited number of customers. Gone are the days of

“owning” your customer with loyalty programs.

The need today is good, old-fashioned,

high quality customer service. All the newest technology can deliver it

better than ever. If, as a businessperson, you’re not willing to go the extra

mile for your customer; then all the social media in the world won’t bring

loyalty. To win customers today, you need a combination of new-age transparency

and good old fashioned customer engagement.