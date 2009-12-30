Let’s Use Social Media to Organize Against Injustice!

Social media is a fabulous tool to organzie against injustice–just ask some of the big grassroots online gorups like Credo and MoveOn. And one of the things I like best is that ordinary people with no special credentials or following can start a movement and have it go viral. Here are two that crossed my desk this week, and I joined both of them:

1. Have you heard about the barbaric, fascistic anti-homosexuality law in Uganda? Yes, they’re calling for the death penalty for consensual sex. <a href=”http://www.worldaffairsboard.com/international-politics/53802-uganda-apply-death-penalty-towards-homosexuality.html”>Read CNN’s article</a>. <a href=”http://www.facebook.com/groups/edit.php?members&gid=191646733519#/group.php?gid=191646733519″>Here’s the group to oppose it, please join</a>.

2. Especially if you’re in Western Mass, but even if you’re not: a <a href=”http://www.facebook.com/group.php?gid=224400058116&ref=ss&v=info”>Facebook support group has sprung up for the Northampton, Massachusetts victims of arson</a>. My old neighborhood in Northampton got hit with dozens of fires in a one-hour period Sunday night. Two people died, and two families including some friends of ours were left homeless. Several lost their cars or sustained severe damage.