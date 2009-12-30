advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Let’s Use Social Media to Organize Against Injustice!

By Shel Horowitz1 minute Read

Social media is a fabulous tool to organzie against injustice–just ask some of the big grassroots online gorups like Credo and MoveOn. And one of the things I like best is that ordinary people with no special credentials or following can start a movement and have it go viral. Here are two that crossed my desk this week, and I joined both of them:

1. Have you heard about the barbaric, fascistic anti-homosexuality law in Uganda? Yes, they’re calling for the death penalty for consensual sex.  <a href=”http://www.worldaffairsboard.com/international-politics/53802-uganda-apply-death-penalty-towards-homosexuality.html”>Read CNN’s article</a>. <a href=”http://www.facebook.com/groups/edit.php?members&gid=191646733519#/group.php?gid=191646733519″>Here’s the group to oppose it, please join</a>.

2. Especially if you’re in Western Mass, but even if you’re not: a <a href=”http://www.facebook.com/group.php?gid=224400058116&ref=ss&v=info”>Facebook support group has sprung up for the Northampton, Massachusetts victims of arson</a>. My old neighborhood in Northampton got hit with dozens of fires in a one-hour period Sunday night. Two people died, and two families including some friends of ours were left homeless. Several lost their cars or sustained severe damage.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life