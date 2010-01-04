Condoleezza Rice: Green Entrepreneur?

Say what you will about Condoleezza Rice–the woman is ambitious. Since the end of the Bush years, Condi has been working as a political science professor at Stanford, and now it looks like the former National Security Advisor is taking on climate change through the guise of a stealth startup called C3.

The startup, founded by Thomas Siebel, the former CEO of Siebel Systems (and major Sarah Palin supporter), is reportedly hoping to manage CO2 cap-and-trade systems for businesses. C3 has $26 million in funding from undisclosed sources and counts Condoleeza Rice, former Secretary of Energy Spencer Abraham, and UC Berkeley Dean of Engineering S. Shankar Sastry among its Board for Directors.

Beyond that, little is known about the company. C3’s sparse Web site does say that it has a “mission of delivering comprehensive solutions enabling organizations to maximize profitability and cash flow by optimizing their enterprise energy strategy and carbon footprint.” The most likely scenario is that C3 plans on developing cap-and-trade management software–why else would the company Web site boast about its “highly experienced team of proven software and business professionals?”

We’ll find out what Condi and her team of high-profile Republicans and business executives are up to soon enough. If a cap-and-trade bill is pushed through in the U.S., chances are that C3 will emerge out of stealth mode rather quickly.

