Thoughts on Small Business Lending

First, I don’t believe the government should be the ones telling banks what to lend or not to lend. The banker is the one that needs to decide if someone is a good credit risk or not based on what level of risk they want to or can take on at the time they are going to lend.

The challenge however is what people consider small

business. Politicians are always so tricky with how they use their

words. Small business is so broad it could mean a 1 person operation

working from home up to a 499 employee company with six locations in 3 states

generating $50,000,000 in revenue.

The small business owners who really need access to capital right

now are the ones that are the highest risk and the least likely to get

financing. These are the 1-5 employee companies under five years

old. They see the opportunity to grow and add jobs by taking market share

from other companies that are struggling to keep the doors open because they

grew too fast or had too much overhead. These small business owners

can really drive the local economies and initiate job growth again. The

challenge is they aren’t qualified businesses or borrowers 80% of the time.

They either have low FICO scores or their financials don’t justify

the loan amount they want or need. Most of these companies are seeking

$25,000 to $250,000.

When I talk to the banks about programs for these companies they

send you to their credit card division where the approval process is strictly

driven by FICO score and years in business (which these clients lack.)

The government and news talk about small business lending and getting it going

again, but what they refer to are the companies with 100-500 employees and are

looking for $500,000 – $5m in loans. I’m sure these companies can help create

jobs also, but the reality is there are A LOT more 1-5 employee companies than

100-500 companies.