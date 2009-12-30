AN APPETITE FOR APPS

The iPhone is the most popular smartphone in many countries. One of the reasons for that success is the availability of many, many useful applications (apps) in the Apple store.

An app is software, which is to be used on your iPhone only, The crucial difference with any other software is the ease of use, the focused functionality and the price. Above all, the customer needs are truly at the center of every app. Traditional software vendors should learn from the success of these apps. So many users buy now apps, who didn’t buy much software for their pc

earlier.

A great example is the “Appie”.