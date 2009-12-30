Attention Career-Seekers: MyPath Taps Social Network to Plot Your Next Move

This morning I discovered after taking a 20-minute career assessment test on MyPath.com that, in addition to being a writer (a career I’ve built happily over more than a decade), I also possess the skills to be a teacher or a public speaker. It’s certainly not as far-fetched as the results of a similar five-minute quiz I took on Careerpath.com, which indicated several, let’s say, alternate jobs that also matched my skills and knowledge. They were … wait for it … coroner, economist, and electrical engineer.

I’ll admit to being a lot of things, but proficiency in math is definitely not one of them, as anyone who is reasonably acquainted with me would agree. And last time I checked, being either an economist or an electrical engineer required more than a rudimentary knowledge of the multiplication tables. Dead bodies notwithstanding.

(Full Disclosure: I declined to take the test offered by Monster partner About U, which promised a 22-page report and an MP3 that would delineate my passions, all for the low price of $149.)

So for a free assessment with a small time investment, it would seem that the MyPath test had a better handle on who I am, even going to so far as to suggest, “You might want to be a little more generous in your assessment of your abilities.”

Drilling down to those specifics is the whole point of MyPath, a career management Web site guided by Manpower, a $22 billion employment services organization. The site officially launches this week after the viral success of beta testing with 150,000 users and four years of research and development, according to Tammy Johns, senior vice president of global workforce strategy.

In an age of increasingly-personalized Web tools, Amy Bernstein, editor-in-chief of MyPath, is banking on the fact that by giving individuals the tools to know themselves, MyPath can serve up targeted career advice and relevant information to produce a more informed global workforce.