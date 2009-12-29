Is Google-AdMob Deal Bad for Consumers and Apple?

Uh-oh, one of Google’s ever-expanding business tentacles has latched onto a target that’s got consumer groups all in a tizzy. It’s the Google-AdMob deal, and the worry is Google’s consolidation will actually hurt consumers.

Not in a kick-down-your-door-and-punch-you type hurt, of course, but more as a stifling effect on a rapidly-growing and potentially vital new market: Mobile advertising. The Consumer Watchdog and the Center for Digital Democracy called this new market a “vital and growing segment of the online economy” in their joint letter to the FTC asking the body to block Google’s $750 million acquisition attempt.

The consumer group’s argument hinges on the fact that Google’s a business megalith (yes, it’s so big it’s beyond a mere monolith) and by buying AdMob it’ll effectively establish a monopoly over the field of mobile adverts. And that means, without “vigorous competition” Google could stamp out competitive innovation, and become the main influencing decider about which smartphone users sees what advert placements at what time. But the consumer’s rights advocates also throw another worry into the mix: Privacy. According to these guys, acquiring AdMob would give Google a huge slew of data on consumer practices, right down to their location, and added to Google’s already vast (and faintly unease-stirring) user database, this is a step too far.

So, do these guys have a point? We do know the future of mobile phones is the smartphone (and we can include the slew of new tablet PCs in this too) and that more and more people are moving to a mobile internet/mobile apps/portable digital lifestyle. Recent stats show that in the run up to Christmas more people than ever before shopped for goods online actually from their smartphones. Wire these facts together, and it becomes clear that advertising products and services to mobile digital users is going to be a gargantuan business in the very near future–it may even outstrip the desktop PC ad market.

Given that suggestion, it’s totally obvious why Google was interested in AdMob–and it explains why the ever lateral-thinking Apple was also rumored to be on the verge of buying the company before Google swept in (Apple’s payback, some say, was snatching Lala from Google’s burgeoning music search engine, a move worth every penny of the reported $85 million Apple paid).

But will Google steal a monopoly by pulling this trick off? That’s harder to pin down, of course. It might do, but to say that this is bad for the consumer is perhaps misleading: Google’s aim is to make money by selling ads, and as an innovation-centric company, it knows if it doesn’t innovate continually how it delivers ads, then consumers will be turned off. That means the advertising “experience” of smartphone users probably will remain innovative.